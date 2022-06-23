Ghanaian entertainer Foster Romanus has got married in a simple but beautiful tradit i onal wedding

i Foster Romanus got married to his pretty-looking girlfriend Selina Asante on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Photos and video from the ceremony which precedes an impending white wedding have popped up showing Eddie Nartey and other stars in attendance

Ghanaian comedian Foster Owusu Amponsah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Foster Romanus, is no more part of the list of celebrity bachelors.

Foster Romanus has got married to his longtime girlfriend known as Selina Asante. The two got married in a beautiful traditional wedding on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

A strictly by invitation event, it was a simple but lovely marriage ceremony which was themed on colourful kente.

Foster Romanus has tied the knot in a traditional wedding



The bride and wore two different outfits. one was the colourful matching kente while the other had Romanus wearing a white boubou with blue embroidery in the front while the bride wore an orange-coloured dress.

See photos below:

A video from the sighted on the Instagram page of Zionfelix shows a number of entertainers were present to support their colleague. Among those who were spotted was actor Eddie Nartey who seems to be the one who took the video.

Watch the video below:

A report on Zionfelix.net indicates that the traditional wedding is the first phase f the couple's marriage ceremony. The are expected to hold a white wedding very soon.

