MP for Krowor Constituency, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has almost bagged her Ph.D. at the University of Ghana

The inspiring young woman shared the exciting piece of update on her Twitter handle after successfully defending her thesis

The news has been received with great joy from social media users who are extremely happy for her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Honourable Agnes Naa Momo Lartey the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana has become a graduand, waiting to be awarded her PhD.

The MP has successfully defended her thesis titled 'Relationship between traditional & local authorities in the mgmt’ of natural resources: case studies of beaches in Accra' at the University of Ghana.

Sharing the exciting piece of news on her Twitter handle @naamomolartey, the MP posted:

Excited to announce that, by the grace of the God, I have successfully defended my Ph.D. thesis at the University of Ghana, Institute of African Studies, Legon

Photos of Agnes Naa Momo Lartey PM for Krowor Constituency Photo credit: @naamomolartey

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Congratulatory messages from Ghanaians

Lots of social media users who saw the MPs post could not help but rush into the comment section to congratulate her on the enviable feat.

Below were some of them.

@ev_narh said:

Congratulations...One would love to be enthused by achievements like this, but in this country where you finish school of any level and then after you would have to face the devil called “to whom you know”. Lord have mercy

@nii_adjiri replying to @naamomolartey indicated:

Congratulations .. how can we access your work Ma'am, I'm particularly interested

@LildilzinS replying to @naamomolartey mentioned:

Congrats ooooooo. Mummy, well done

See the post below

Ghanaian MP's Daughter Called to the bar 21 Years After he Became a Lawyer

In another story, the Member of Parliament for Shama Constituency, Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah, became a barrister in the year 2000 after successfully passing out.

21 years after that brilliant achievement, the MP's daughter, Salome Erica Abakah, has also been called to the bar, joining her father as a learned colleague.

Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:

Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh