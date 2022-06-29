A mother reportedly lost her two sons when a fire gutted their room at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region

The boys, Nana Amo, eight, and his younger brother Nana Boadi, five, met their abrupt deaths in the fire in June

Netizens have expressed intense emotions after watching the video of the woman shedding uncontrollable tears online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian mother of two reportedly lost her children when a fire gutted their room at East Legon, near School Junction, in the Greater Accra Region.

The boys, Nana Amo, eight, and his younger brother Nana Boadi, five, met their gruesome deaths when the fire blazed their room in June.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the children could not contain herself as she wept uncontrollably as loved ones tried to comfort her.

Photo of woman weeping after losing sons in fire and an image used for the purpose of this story. Credit: Jasmin Merdan/ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

The heavily heartbroken woman could be heard in the clip saying she needs water poured on her heart to lessen her pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens have expressed intense emotions after watching the video making the rounds on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media commiserates with her.

Adwoavee57 said:

''Hmmm this issue, they’re around my area, the parents went to sleep somewhere and left the children to sleep in a kiosk hmmm.''

Singer Princybright said:

''May the peace of the Lord be with you, madam .''

Elahair_12 commented:

''May God console you and give you triple what you have lost.''

Rosemondoware said:

''This is heartbreaking .''

Nanaop_gh commented:

''Poor her may the lord comfort her.''

Prettyass_mega said:

''I'm crying this most be the most painful thing in the world ... losing your child eiii sorry for her.''

Angelbrito656 commented:

''My blessings to this family! I could never imagine such circumstances! I’m so sad right now and grieving for the mother! My God, please be merciful to this entire family!''

Xbillsebenezer said:

''Awwwww, may God give her strength. This is so sad! Take heart.''

Ibrahim Kwarteng: Wife of CCF Executive Director Laid to Rest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has laid to rest his late wife in line with Islamic customs.

The wife of the ace Ghanaian media personality died most recently after battling sickness in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Kwarteng confirmed the demise of his late wife Meena in a post on the Facebook page of CCF.

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.''

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh