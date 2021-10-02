Ghanaian MP's Daughter Called to the bar 21 Years After he Became a Lawyer
- Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah, the MP for Shama Constituency's daughter has been called to the bar
- This is happening exactly 21 years after the honourable MP himself got called to the bar
- He shared the inspiring piece of news of his first daughter on his personal Twitter handle
Member of Parliament for Shama Constituency, Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah, became a barrister in the year 2000 after successfully passing out.
21 years after that brilliant achievement, the MP's daughter, Salome Erica Abakah, has also been called to the bar, joining her father as a learned colleague.
Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:
Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.
Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah, whose handle is @salome_nartey, quickly responded under her father's post, indicating that he offered the needed roadmap for her to follow.
"Awww... I owe it all to you daddy. You're the perfect example for me to follow...strength, resilience, and hardwork! I love you loads! Proud to call you dad!!" she said.
See the MP's post below
Honourable Samuel Erickson Abakah won the parliamentary election at the Shama Constituency in 2020 with 22,774 votes representing 50.94%.
His closes contender was Gabriel Kodwo Essilfie who got 19,674 representing 44.00%.
