A Ghanaian girl named Bridget Ayinbono Azera who traveled to the U.S. with her family at age 13 has made it big

Bridget has become a Medical Doctor in the United States, which is a success that was long coming considering her brilliant academic performance in years past

The intelligent Ghanaian lady suffered a major setback when her father passed but her mom was always there to support

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bridget Ayinbono Azera, a brilliant Ghanaian girl who was taken to the United States together with her family when she was only 13, is living a life of inspiration.

She reveals to YEN.com.gh in an interview that the journey has been a tumultuous one that had to be embarked with a lot of resilience.

Bridget attended the Mount Sinai Educational center in Bolgatanga where she had her primary and JSS education, outperforming herself in the BECE with aggregate 6.

Photos of Bridget Ayinbono Azera as a child and now Photo credit: @dr.ayin/Instagram

Source: UGC

She was then accepted into the prestigious Saint Louis senior secondary school in Kumasi where she schooled for a few months prior to travelling to the united States of America with her entire family to continue her education.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the United States, Bridget recounts that:

"I enrolled into high school on arrival to the United stated where I graduated as the schools valedictorian and had a scholarship to College of mount saint Vincent to study for my Bachelor’s of science in biology and chemistry on a pre-medicine track."

The greatest setback for Bridget Ayinbono Azera in the U.S.

While in medical school, six months until her graduation, Bridget's dad suddenly fell ill and was literally told he had six months to live.

"My dads last words to be were “please finish medical school no matter what, I know your mom will take care of you , this is not how we planned it but I know this is what God wanted . The lord is my shepherd I shall not fear”. These words resonated with me up till today. They carry heavy and deep meaning," Bridget says.

With the support of her mother, Bridget got into a residency program at the State University of New York where she trained in internal medicine and is currently a practicing board certified internist in New York.

GH lady working abroad reveals sad secret she deals with whenever she is sick

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian woman living abroad has complained bitterly in a TikTok video about the stress and hustle she goes through daily to make a living.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a visibly unhappy @yeboaa47 venting out her frustration about going to work despite being seriously sick.

In the video, the TikToker who recorded herself walking at a fast pace told Ghanaians that life as a foreigner in another country is not as rosy as many have been made to believe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh