An elderly woman who has been neglected by her unemployed children was spotted by a kind young girl picking up sachet rubbers by the roadside

The woman said that was the only way she could make some money as her sons were incapable of taking care of her

The kind-hearted madam took a video of the aged mother who narrated her plight. She shared the video on her Facebook page in a bid to get help for her

An elderly woman's plight has saddened many as she has to roam the streets to pick sachet rubbers as a means of making income.

The old lady, who is reportedly 80 years old has to fend for herself despite her old age as her children cannot take care of her.

A kind young lady who was passing by noticed the poor old lady eating by the side of the roadside and was prompted to enquire why she was living in such a dejected state.

The aged woman began to tell the lady her story and the ordeal she had been through. She said she has four sons but has to fend for herself because three of them are unemployed, and the one who is employed does not make enough income.

The good woman took a video of the elderly mother who narrated her sad story. She shared the video on her Facebook wall, hoping help finds the old lady.

In the caption of the video, she wrote:

This made me really sad... How can people neglect their parent at their old age... NB: She agreed I can film her. I didn't cover her face because I'm hoping her children or a family member sees this.

