Moses, a young Ghanaian teacher, has recently opened up about the total amount he has in debt

In a video, he shared that he always takes GH₵1,000 of his GH₵2,500 salary to pay off the GH₵39,000 loan he went in for

He also admitted that his wife, who is a nurse, is the one who has been supporting him financially

A young Ghanaian teacher has recently opened up about some of his financial struggles.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News had Moses revealing that he owes GH₵39,000 in debt, and each month he uses GH₵1000 of his GH₵2500 salary to try and pay it off.

Moses in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Joy News/Facebook, ISSOUF SANOGO

The young teacher also shared that he has been able to manage his debt to an extent along with the stress it comes with, thanks to his wife, who works as a nurse and can support him. However, he admitted that it is still not easy for him though he is being supported. According to him, he has other relatives and responsibilities, and the GH₵1,500 he gets to keep for himself is not enough.

The young man shared more about his story in the video linked below;

