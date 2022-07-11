A young man who works with an estate company in Accra has recently sparked massive conversation online after revealing how much he makes

In a video, he narrated his struggle to purchase an iPhone 7s worth Ghc2,500, although a friend gifted him a part of the money

@adewale4real commented: "Low minded. How can you buy iPhone 7s while you earn 700gh per month

A Ghanaian young man has recently got many talking on social media after revealing how much he makes per month although he is part of management in his company.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @nanaday1pe had him revealing that he works with an Estate company in Ghana, and with his high position, his salary is less than Ghc1000, which is really bad.

Young man in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: Nananday1pe/TikTok, Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

The young man also revealed that he intends to buy an iPhone 7s, but the price is Ghc2500, and with his salary, he needs to save for some time before he can afford it. According to him, a friend gifted him some money, and he also has an amount saved up, but it is still not up to the Ghc2,500 required.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@underscor26 replied:

Ahh 700gh monthly not be easy ooo

@adewale4real commented:

Low minded how can buy iPhone 7s while you earn 700gh a month

From @beezze8:

Eiii thinking about iPhone whilst you are among the poor.Are you in your normal sense?

@qweku_hans replied:

You won’t say someone should employ you into a better job you want iPhone 7s eii

@eric_shine1 said:

Look at thizzz

From @gideonk55:

Yieeee ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️then this guy de3 the circle people will do it for him oooo

Watch the full video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh