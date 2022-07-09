The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa has recently announced decision he made to the reduce his salary by 30% in view of the hard state of the economy.

The citinewsroom.com publication sighted by YEN.com.gh reported that the president made this known during his speech at this year's Eid Al Adha prayers in Accra.

The 30% reduction in salary would also apply to all ministers as well as a 50% cut on fuel for government machinery.

"We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended", Nana Addo said, according to citinewsroom.com.

