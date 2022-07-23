A brilliant young girl has recently become the talk of many after her father took to social media to celebrate her win.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @hackinterry had him revealing his daughter graduated as the overall best student and in turn, got a scholarship to further her education.

The proud dad's actual post read;

Overall Best Graduating Student, took 1st position and got a scholarship. Congrats Daughter ❤️

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 5,0000 retweets with 135 quote tweets and 102,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the heartfelt comments below;

@temmy_of_lala commented:

I'm sure she took after her mom. Congratulations

@TheSamOre replied:

Very sure ur golden daughter carry her mama brain becos u no know book at all.. congratulations to her.. The world awaits her greatness!!

From @pman92360488:

Congrats baby girl. To the parents, Incase the school didn't present any award to her, kindly create one for her, keep it in her room. It will be useful to her in the future. I wom so many awards while growing up but I have no evidence to show it. I only get to tell people abt it

@mercy_chuku commented:

Congratulations. I tap into this grace, even better for all my children in Jesus name Amen

Photos Of A Young Lady's Transition From Kindergarten To Law School With Her Father Causes Stir Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young lady recently caused quite the stir on social media after sharing photos of herself and her father.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @britttmjones had her posting pictures of herself being lifted by her father in Kindergarten and a current photo with the same pose after graduating from the Law School.

The pictures were shared with the caption;

"From Kindergarten to Law School; We did it dad! ♥️"

