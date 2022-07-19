A funny video has shown the moment when a man refused to pay for food consumed by his girlfriend's friends at a restaurant

It was the girl's birthday and apparently, the man took her out for a special treat on her big day, but she came with 18 other ladies

Trouble started when they all finished eating and the man refused to pay for everyone as they argued in the video which has gone viral

A man has left his girlfriend in the open cold after he refused to pay for food consumed by her friends in a restaurant.

It was his girl's birthday and he apparently took her out for a special birthday treat, but it appears the girl showed up with her friends, 18 of them.

The man refused to pay for everyone at the restaurant. Photo credit: TikTok/@viccgotti.

I'm not paying for everyone

Obviously, as seen in a trending TikTok video, the man didn't say anything until they have finished eating.

He then refused to pay. This led to a hot exchange between him and his woman as he insisted on not paying for food eaten by the 18 ladies.

His girlfriend however insisted that since it was her birthday, it was only right that he pays for everyone's food. Some people have however suggested that the video is a skit. Legit.ng could not independently verify this claim, but the video has garnered millions of views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video was later shared on Twitter by @kevinsamuelstv and it generated heated reactions. See some of the reactions below:

@LordEmee1 said:

"But if you love her; you gotta pay."

@dextheflexgod commented:

"5-6 friends I’ll pay even though i don’t have to. But 18 people? I’m not paying."

@MiquelaL said:

"Not a broke man. A financially wise man. Very different."

David reacted:

"Why is he still there? I would of left instantaneously!"

@tetrola_elliott commened:

"I would've went home, she can figure it out on her home."

@Ty said:

"Yeah I would have left to probably went back in there and made her pay for her food to."

Source: Legit.ng