Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kobo has given his wife Sara Kobo a surprise Range Rover car gift at her 40th birthday party

The businessman presented the deluxe whip to his significant other at the birthday bash in the presence of loved ones

The heartwarming video from the lavish ceremony, where the millionaire handed over the key to his wife has popped up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kobo has shown intense love to his wife Sara Kobo with a surprise Range Rover car gift at her lavish 40th birthday party.

The businessman who owns multiple ventures celebrated his wife's new age in style with friends and family gracing the occasion.

In a video online, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the couple is seen in the deluxe whip as loved ones erupted with accolades at their expensive birthday party.

Photos of Nana Kobo and his wife Sara Kobo. Source: Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV/SammyKay Media

Source: UGC

The clip subsequently shows Sara Kobo stepping out of the luxurious vehicle decked out in ribbons.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Range Rover car gift is an addition to the couple's fleet of expensive cars in their garage in their residence.

Watch the video below:

Freedom Jacob Caesar: Ghanaian Millionaire Gifts Widower of 3 Kids Brand New Car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has gifted a struggling widower a brand new Toyota Yaris.

The real estate mogul and philanthropist presented the key to the new whip to the father of three in a heartwarming video.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the man recounted that he met Freedom Jacob Caesar through the businessman's son at Elwak Sports Stadium, where they train young people who want to play football.

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man to Become a Journalist

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Freedom Jacob Caesar helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.

The businessman financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh