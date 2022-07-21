A Medical Doctor has recently taken to social media to lament his displeasure about his girlfriend's actions

His lady shared her intention to start a business, and being a supportive boyfriend; he decided to support her with the money to start

The young lady chose to rather spend the money on a birthday party instead of investing it in a business

A young doctor who had the best interest of his girlfriend at heart has recently been deceived in a grand style.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Abena Manokekame, had the young man identifying himself as Dr Ife Monterro and recounting that he gave his girlfriend money to start a business only for her to use it to throw a birthday party instead.

Sharing more about the incident, Ife revealed that his lady wanted a shop to sell cooking utensils, and he began planning to support her. However, around the same time, his girlfriend approached him again and insisted he throws a birthday party for her.

He refused and gave her the option to choose between getting a shop and having a birthday party as he could not afford both at the same time; she chose the shop instead.

Given that the two were in different places, the doctor called his girlfriend on the night of her birthday and heard some loud noise in the background, but she told him her brother had taken her out to have fun.

Medical doctor finding out what his girlfriend did

Three days later, his girlfriend visited him, and upon going through her phone, he found out she actually threw a birthday party.

Upon confronting her about it, she admitted that she used the money meant to start her business for the party.

The disappointed young man shared more about his story

