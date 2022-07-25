William Yirenkyi, a Ghanaian man, has recently shared a photo of a DNA test that confirmed he is not the father of his 10-year-old son

In a Facebook post, he recounted that he got to know he is not a father after being pushed to request a paternity test from the court

Yirenkyi admitted that knowing the boy is not his makes him very happy as he would not have to deal with his toxic mother again

An unhappy Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to pour his heart out after discovering the child he believed to be his is actually not.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of William Yirenkyi had him sharing that he applied to court and requested a paternity test for his son and got the go-ahead.

The results came only for him to find out that the boy is not his.

"The days have come, I recently applied to the court for a paternity test on the son I thought I had with Jade. Today the results came out, and I was excluded. Meaning I am not the father of the boy"

He admitted that knowing he isn't the boy's father makes him really happy mainly because he would not have to be dealing with the mother again given her toxic attitude.

"For someone it should be a sad day, but for me it is a happy day for me knowing I never have to deal with such a toxic woman with a victim mentality"

William added that the paternity fraud journey was a long and intense one, but he is glad it has finally come to an end. He also shared a picture of the DNA test.

