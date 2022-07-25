Three Ghanaian friends, one of whom appears to be called Patience shared a bill they got from a restaurant they decided not to name, which is causing a stir on social media.

The bill which was for only three plates of noodles and two drinks, 1 Moet Rose and 1 Fried Calamari, came back with a bill of GH₵2,529.

What got some folks cracked up on social media was how one of the ladies referred to the food as a "nonsense meal," suggesting that it was not as tasty as one would expect.

Highly-priced restaurant bill in Ghana Photo credit: @sikaofficial

Source: Twitter

Social media reactions

@mawusevuvor replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 commented:

Moet rose nu you figga say what? Plus e be alo PR. She wan show say she get money.

@AsapLastkvng indicated:

You guys haven’t noticed how the tax alone accounts for 526.04... Herhhh Covid levy all dey inside

@Lfc_Jay721 replying to @SIKAOFFICIAL1 stated:

Akuffo Addo and his people should come and tell use what they did with all the money from taxes

Source: YEN.com.gh