Over 100 people have been duped by an agent after paying thousands of naira to rent an apartment in Surulere

Reports gathered that the fraudulent agent and developer rented the same apartment to over 100 people

Days after securing a huge sum of money from the house seekers, the agent disappeared leaving them in a state of agony

Some house seekers have cried out on social media for help after being defrauded of their hard-earned money by a self-acclaimed agent.

The agent reportedly took money from over 100 people who wanted to secure a house in the Surulere area of Lagos.

However, days after paying off their rent to the agent, they found out that several others paid for the same apartment.

They have now called for government intervention to recover their monies as some of them claimed that they used up all their savings in renting the house.

The victims who spoke during an interview with Punch, narrated how they paid different sums of money and ended up with no apartment.

Nigerians react to sad incident

C_oluwafunminiayo said:

"Landlords should stop using agent, if they are not around, they should hand over to a law firm! Agents are making life difficult!!!"

Abiolaolusegun.o commented:

"For those who praise Yahoo boys. This is the kind of pain they cause other people."

Asiwaju80 asked:

"How can u be paying for house under Construction? No be juju be that."

Taofeekkkk suggested:

"Make them sell the house share money."

I_amyemmie said:

"Omo I paid developer rent too. I hope my story doesn’t end like this o."

Luxuryskinfix wrote:

"Where will that widow start from now."

Ativieinnocent wrote:

"They are calling on the government to help them recover their money. Imagine asking Alibaba to help you catch one of his boys."

