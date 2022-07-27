An emotional young man has recently opened up about the surprising way he found out he was being laid off at work

In a Facebook post, Dolland Kelly shared that he got to work on his birthday somewhere last year just to be told he had been sacked

The Ghanaian man admitted that it was a very heavy blow to him, but thankfully God has come through for him with a new job

A young man recently celebrated his wins with him after recounting what it took to get to where he is.

Book with fired written on, emotional young man Photo credit: Peter Dazeley, Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Dolland Kelly had him sharing that about a year ago, on his birthday, he got to his previous workplace only to be informed he had been laid off.

"l was let go by my former company early in the morning on my birthday, immediately l got to the office but God knew, and l have always believed that everything happens for a reason"

According to him, the news came as a shock and got his friends and family very disappointed, but he trusted God through it all.

A year later, he is gainfully employed with a message to all those going through hard times to never give up.

"My small message to you is 'everything happens for a reason, never beat yourself for any event, just thank God'. I celebrate this Birthday with my family and friends who held me down through the tough moments."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an elated Ghanaian young lady recently got many celebrating with her after taking to social media to announce her latest feat.

@maami_konadu's post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Twitter timeline had her sharing that she got fired at work but miraculously, she got two new job offers before the day ended.

"I have a testimony. Just when I lost my job, two job opportunities doors opened for me the same day. Now I have choices. Thank you God . Starting a new one tomorrow"

The young lady's post surprised many on social media. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close 70 retweets with 9 quote tweets and over 400 likes.

