An overjoyed Ghanaian young lady has recently resorted to social media users to share her good news

In a Twitter post, @maami_konadu revealed that she lost her job but surprisingly got two new job offers that same day

@emeldachyno, a tweep commented: "Congratulations darling. I tap from your blessings"

An elated Ghanaian young lady has recently got many celebrating with her after taking to social media to announce her latest feat.

@maami_konadu's post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Twitter timeline had her sharing that she got fired at work but miraculously, she got two new job offers before the day ended.

"I have a testimony. Just when I lost my job, two job opportunities doors opened for me the same day. Now I have choices. Thank you God . Starting a new one tomorrow"

The young lady's post surprised many on social media. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close 70 retweets with 9 quote tweets and over 400 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@annie_debra hyped the young lady up:

"Congratulations dear you are going to excel"

@Nana_appiah2020 admonished her to help others:

"Please recommend the other one to somebody else okay.....help a sister or a brother, cos the hustle bi real. Thank you"

@emeldachyno prayed to experience the same blessing:

Congratulations darling. I tap from your blessings

From @kyei_:

Tell it all, glory to God

@betwaygh_s commented:

Thank God and I’m happy for you

