A cabinet was listed for only $25 and a young man thought he had landed the best deal ever

The order arrived only for the gentleman to realize that he had bought a toy & shortchanged himself

The post has since been gathering massive reactions on social media with many laughing hysterically

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young man in Ghana is making social media users laugh hysterically with photos of a cabinet he bought online.

In photos that the young man shared on his Twitter handle @kobbykatalyst1, the gentleman shared a picture that revealed the small size of the object he had ordered.

Although the cabinet was labelled as $25, the young man had obviously thought that he had landed a heavy discount only for him to finally get it that he was shortchanged.

Photos of cabinet man ordered Photo credit: @kobbykatalyst1

Source: Twitter

Also, a video recently surfaced online which has got many talking on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @ghanafuodotcom had an unidentified man sharing that a young man ordered a wardrobe online for Ghc70 and arranged for an aboboya to go pick it only to find out it was a completely different size.

The man narrating what happened admonished all to ensure that they check the sizing of things they buy online to avoid getting disappointed in the end.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 2,100 likes with over 90 comments.

Man Orders sofa on Jumia for GHc 150; Receives it After 1 Month & Sees true size

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier that a young man in Ghana got himself in an interesting situation after deciding to order a sofa he saw online going for a ridiculously low price.

Adu Kabena Alfred, a friend to the gentleman, indicated that the sofa was displayed on Jumia for Ghc 150 and the young man took the opportunity to place an order for it.

The good was processed for close to a month and when it arrived, it turned out to be a tiny model of the sofa which was delivered to him on a motorbike.

Many Ghanaians have found the report hilarious and have been expressing their views on the entire happening.

Maku Wussah suggested that the gentleman simply made a miscalculated move.

So he wanted to buy a whole sofa for 150cedis? It would've finished even before they decide to advertise

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh