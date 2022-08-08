Many Ghanaian have recently shared various opinions after receipt of a huge amount that was spent in one night surfaced online

The photo captured a bill of GH₵39,660 incurred at a spot in East Legon called Garage Lounge

14 Moet Nectar Imperial Rose purchased, which cost GH₵25,200 was the highest items that was purchased by the anonymous individual

A photo of the receipt from a spot at East Legon called Garage Lounge recently sparked massive online reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sikaofficial1 had a photo of a receipt which captured all the items purchased by an unknown Ghanaian. The sum total was GH₵39,660, with the highest item on the bill being 14 Moet Nectar Imperial Rose which cost GH₵25,200.

Photo of a receipt, surprised young woman Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, close to 220 retweets with 156 quote tweets and over 860 likes have been racked up.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@CopsonClaude commented:

So common shisha is 200cedis at garage even what I bought at Crossfaded is not up to that amount

@Akan_ni_ba replied:

Are these the business tycoons children or the politicians children or the SCAMMERS?....cos this amount fit sponsor your family on a holiday abroad

@premooooooo wrote:

God I know I will be wealthy. Please guide me...let me not lose my mind. Let me maintain same Mr now even after the money has come. Let me put it to good use. Amen

From @DisTurB_:

Ghana no hard like that

@emmanuel_navoro said:

Someday, what to buy pure water might not be there self . When u get money, pray for sense as well

Source: YEN.com.gh