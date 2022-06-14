A Ghanaian woman has reacted to a question posed to her in a confused fashion. She finds the idea of spending GH₵10,000 in a day unwise

Being asked how she would spend such an amount in a day and what she would do with it , t he lady stated that anyone who spends that amount in one day is not wise

, t one The question came from a street interview done by Pulse Vox pop's Nana Dey. People on the streets also shared their views on how they would spend GH₵10,000 in a day

In a street interview, a woman has given an interesting answer to a question that was posed to her. The young woman was asked how she would spend GH₵10,000 within a single day if it were given to her.

The lady was taken aback by the question as she couldn't fathom the idea of someone spending GH₵10,000 in a single day.

Photo: Ghanaian Woman speaking in an interview

A bit surprised by the question, she responded that, given the economic hardship in the country, she didn't see spending the said amount in a day as a wise decision.

She was further asked how much she spends daily, and she said approximately GH₵200-250 a day.

She says she spends that mostly because of her kids. Other people were asked the same question, and a lot of them didn't buy into the idea of spending GH₵10,000 in a day. The money seemed too huge for them.

Most said they would rather save it as it would be hard for them to spend such an amount in a day. A few said they would use the money to attend to some pressing issues they may be facing.

The video is a testament to the economic hardship in the country as most people's idea of spending money was purely based on survival and not enjoyment.

