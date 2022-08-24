A Ghanaian student has recently sparked massive reactions online after a video of him exhibiting his talent surfaced

The young boy was seen on a football park confidently giving a commentary on an ongoing match

Many Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comments section to applaud the boy's craft

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian boy recently got many social media users falling in love with his talent after a video surfaced online.

Elderly man smiling, young commentator Photo credits: Westend61, @tpain500/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @tpain500 had the student standing at a park confidently giving a commentary of a football event that was ongoing. The talented boy had sheets of paper in his hand, which he kept referring to as he spoke.

Many who have seen the video have expressed how gifted the young student is. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 18,000 likes with 334 comments and over 180 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@cwesiskyto commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

very talented. love that bro

@user4849848450301 said:

may God help u to improve u in Jesus's name

@Ãhddï Sêlhf wrote:

fantastic comment

From @aeagyei:

that is good

@futureangel123 commented:

excellent work done

@kingsfordeffah2 replied:

I wonder if a Ghanaian commentator can be an international commentator

@godwinadje0 wrote:

I swear bro I have something special for you

From @martinlutheran952:

Boss pls keep it up God bless you

Watch the full video linked below;

Joyce Yeboah: Meet Ghana's only female sports commentator boldly breaking barriers in a male-dominated field

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joyce Annoh Yeboah, a 21-year-old lady is thriving in a male-dominated profession as a female sports commentator despite the challenges women in the field face.

Though she has found a way to cope with the difficulty, she combines her work as a sports commentator with her education at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), where she's pursuing a programme to advance her career.

While growing up, Yeboah had nurtured her childhood passion of becoming a footballer but had to abandon the dream after she fell sick at the time.

Affectionately called Ephiya Empress on radio, Yeboah who now works with Angel FM (ABN) had a difficult teenage life with her education, attending over four senior high schools before finally completing Garden City Commercial School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh