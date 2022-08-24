A Ghanaian man has recently got many coming for him on social media after revealing the salary range he would never accept

In a Twitter post, @Jason_gh1 shared that he would rather remain unemployed than be paid a salary below Ghc4,000

@Worthshipper commented: "You sure? So how about us married with kids earning below 4k? Ma guy, renew ur mind OK? You got to start from somewhere"

A young Ghanaian man has recently become the talk of many after taking to social media to open up about his ideal salary.

Young Ghanaian man posing for the camera, Ghana cedis Photo credit

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Jason_gh1 had him stating that he would never accept a job offer with a salary below Ghc4000. He added that he would rather remain unemployed than to be paid any amount below his set target.

His actual post read;

Working and getting paid below 4,000gh gh a month ? I’ll rather be unemployed.

The man's tweet seemed to have triggered a lot of internet users. The post has racked up close to 300 retweets with 186 quote tweets and over 2,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@KwekuCisse commented:

Your own good. My pay is 120ghc a month

@Mr_Painz asked:

Eiii masa way job dey pay above 4,000 for GH inside

@Worthshipper wrote:

U sure? So how about us married with kids earning below 4k. Ma guy, renew ur mind OK. U got to start from somewhere

@real_laggy replied:

By this time you search job before wey the pay be 1k but you no make it pass first interview sef. Sit on social media and speak carelessly. How much your family members Dey take?

From @Lilsarkcess1:

Shun the nonfa borga, you get lucky say your father then mother dey dey Feed you 24/7 ..relax nana

@ishmaelprince1 said:

His statement was a personal view , he might have his valid reasons. For me , I don’t have an expensive lifestyle so I can work and get paid below 4000

@kyeijoseph20 commented:

Masa stop the mouth talk. How many in Ghana including teachers and nurses take even 2500?

YEA job fair: Young Ghanaian Graduate says he will not take anything less than Ghc2000 as Salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man was recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as a salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra International Conference Centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

