Yaw Oppong Agyei, a 67-year-old man, has recently narrated how he left Germany and returned to Ghana to work as a garbage collector

In an interview, he revealed that he had no legal documents to work abroad and hence had to join his wife sell corn dough by the roadside when he came back to Ghana

Oppong Agyei worked with Zoomlion for years until he started his own waste management business through which he has built a house

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian man by the name of Yaw Oppong Agyei has recently opened up about how he left Germany to work as a refuse collector in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of Akua Dimples had Yaw recounting that he migrated to Germany to seek asylum after the coup d'état in 1979 by Jerry John Rawling was president of Ghana. After four years, he had to return to Ghana to work first as a corn dough seller and then as a garbage collector.

Yaw speaking in an interview and standing by his vehicle for garbage collection. Photo credit: Akua Dimples/YouTube

Source: UGC

Sharing more about his journey, Oppong Agyei recounted that the government of Germany asked all Ghanaians to return to their country when governance in Ghana transitioned to democracy. However, he did not have much; given that he never had legal documents to work in Germany, he joined his wife in selling corn dough by the roadside upon his arrival.

The the 67-year-old man revealed that because he was a male selling corn dough, people took a liking to purchasing from them, which made the business grow.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Yaw Oppong Agyei worked with his partner for a while until Zoomlion started operating, and he got a job as a garbage collector with them.

After working with ZoomLion for years, Yaw Oppong decided to start his own garbage collection business. According to him, he has been able to build a house and has seen one of his children through university thanks to proceeds from picking up garbage.

The driven Ghanaian man shared more about his journey in the video linked here.

Japan-Based Ghanaian Man Advises People to Leave Ghana If They Make Less Than Ghc1000 A Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man based in Japan was recently granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, where he shared his opinion on why people need to look for greener pastures abroad.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man identified as Fiifi Boateng stating that if one stays in Ghana and is unable to make from Ghc1,000 to Ghc2,000 within a day, it is advisable for any Ghanaian to migrate abroad.

In the interview, Fiifi explained that he sees no point in living in a country where one earns peanuts when they stay to make much more if they leave the country.

He continued that so long as an individual acquires citizenship in a foreign country and is hardworking enough, they stand to make a good living for themselves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh