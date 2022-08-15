Stephani and Jeff Hamilton met while boarding a flight four years ago and recently tied the knot at the airport

The two happened to sit next to one another on a flight and ended up speaking for hours and annoying the other passengers

Stephani and Jeff got married in the airport and even got their ticket numbers from the time they met tattooed on their arms

Love has a strange way of presenting itself at the most unexpected times. Stephani and Jeff Hamilton met while boarding a flight four years ago, as total strangers, and recently said their I-do’s.

Stephani and Jeff Hamilton got married at the airport as it is the place where they met. Image: Getty Images

The couple’s story seems as if it was taken from a romantic novel. The total random meeting turned into a match made in heaven.

Speaking to WRTV, Stephani explained that back in 2019 Jeff sat next to her on a flight and they spoke the entire three-hour duration of their trip. While they were complete strangers, the two clicked as if they had known one another forever.

“We were that super annoying couple that just talked for three hours on an aeroplane, so I'm sure everyone sitting around us was like, would they please be quiet?”

Jeff said it was definitely fate as he never sat at the back of the plane, but that day he did. He could not have been happier to have boarded late and been given a seat he normally never would have chosen.

In July 2022 Stephani and Jeff said their I-do’s in the Indianapolis International Airport before jetting off on their honeymoon, reported Business Insider. Sealing the deal in the place that brought them together. How romantic?!

“It just felt right to do it at the airport because that has great symbolism to us,” Stephani said.

Taking things one step further, the couple got matching tattoos with the flight number from that first flight as a reminder of their love story. Forever and always!

