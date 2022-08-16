A Ghanaian student has recently admitted that the high cost of food and other items on campus is taking a toll on him'

In a video, the KNUST student shared that to survive comfortably in school, he spends about GH₵100 every day

He also revealed that gob3 (gari and beans), which is known to be one of the cheapest meals on campus requires an amount of GH₵15 to be bought in order to get satisfied

A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student has recently opened up about how much he spends per day to survive on campus.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of JoyNews had the young boy revealing that he spends about GH₵100 a day due to the high food prices on campus.

KNUST in an interview, Ghana cedis Photo credit: JoyNews/YouTube

He added that in order to get satisfied, he has had to spend GH₵15 on gob3 (gari and beans), a delicacy which was supposed to be one of the cheapest on campus.

The young man also shared that mid-semester exams are in about a week's time, and his money is finished already, so he has had to resort to walking to class to survive.

According to him, his father sent him money about a week ago, and he has already run through it, and he believes calling him back after just one week to ask for more money is something his dad would not entertain.

The KNUST student shared more about his struggles in the video linked below;

