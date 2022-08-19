After travelling to Germany on foot, a Ghanaian man named Kwaku Asante has new findings

According to him, his goal now is to be able to buy a tipper truck and then travel back to Ghana

He came to the conclusion after comparing the living conditions in both Ghana and Germany

Kwaku Asante, a Ghanaian based in Germany has revealed how he struggled to reach Europe only to start wishing that he had a chance to come back.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Kwaku indicates that he took a big risk to travel hoping for greener pastures, by making the journey to Germany on foot.

According to him, he was arrested a couple of times in different countries and spent more than a year in detention due to the illegal migration.

Kwaku Asante a Ghanaian based in Germany Photo credit: SV TV Africa

Realizing the need to return to Ghana

However, after settling down, the Ghanaian man compared the living conditions in both countries and concluded that he would rather prefer to live in Ghana.

He further mentioned that the only thing he would like to get as an achievement is a tipper truck, and then he would relocate to his home country and continue his life.

“If I get a truck right now, I’ll come back to Ghana. It costs 30,000 euros, and if I get it, I won’t stay here or go anywhere else but Ghana,” he said.

