Three pretty ladies at the just-ended Chalewote Street Art Festival stunned folks with their impressive dance moves.

The ladies had a huge crowd staring in awe as they displayed an exquisite variation of the famous salsa dance.

Pretty Cultural Ladies At Chalewote Source: Utv

Source: Instagram

The crowd were pleased with what they saw and could not take their eyes off the well-endowed women who moved around gracefully on the streets of James Town.

The Chalewote Street Festival, which takes place every year, attracted a large crowd this year as well and was a successful one.

The massive turnout and the beautiful display of culture impressed many Ghanaians who felt the beautiful street carnival could bring in tourists to the country.

Folks Impressed By Chalewote Street Carnival

gifty.debrahsaid:

Awww, this is soo beautiful. Soo proud of you guys. Keep it up ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

1george_yolo was impressed:

Keep it up...it can bring in tourists and generate income for the ppl. For a nation to develop the private sector need to create jobs for the ppl. It's not everything and everytime government government. Government has no ideas. The ppl shd take control of their lives.

narhalex wrote:

Ghana can make a lot of money from this festival

armanibaflexz also commented:

Wow I see buh this festival I have to go one day and see how it's been celebrated then I can compare it to orange Friday

Source: YEN.com.gh