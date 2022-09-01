Some social media influencers were interviewed during the Pulse Influencer Hangout, which took place this week, and some of their comments resulted in an uproar on social media

The social media personalities were asked if they would date a guy that picks a troski, and the answers some of them gave did not sit well with folks

The video was generally met with anger as many people criticised the ladies for rejecting guys who use public transportation

Anne Kusi-Gyamfi, Abeniade, Jackline Mensah and many others were at the Pulse Influencer Hangout, which happened this week.

The event was an enthralling one as the popular social media personalities had a good time. During the event, a number of the influencers were interviewed, and an interesting question was posed to them.

Photos: Cookie, Abeniade Source: cwabeniade

The question was, ''would you date someone that picks troski.'' All the male influencers who were asked the question said they did not mind dating a lady who uses troski as a means of transportation.

Most of the ladies, however, objected to the idea of dating a guy who prefers troski over other forms of transportation. Anne Kusi-Gyamfi, popularly known as Cookie on Instagram and Abeniade, were the notable influencers against the idea.

Their answers and the way they put them enraged folks on social media who reacted with interesting comments.

Folks Disagree With Female Influencers

Jessica Teiko was not too pleased:

Waaaaash3 unnecessary pressure.Comfort is good Luxury is not bad if you can genuinely afford.The fake life chaoo too much

Efya Asantewaa said:

Saa nothing I get fuor yi ongg. They always have preference

Patience Efua Dadzie gave her opinion on the matter:

Me that I like to sit in big cars when going somewhere... Trotro all the way. Obiaa na ne taste.

Source: YEN.com.gh