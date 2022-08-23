An 11-year-old boy named Tumelo Sesoko has put social media users at the highest point of happiness with his astonishing voice

Tumelo who resides in Tembisa, South Africa, dazzled like diamonds in the sky the moment he performed Unstoppable by Sia

Tumelo's voice and that of Sia sound very much alike, as TikTok users found it hard to distinguish between the two

Tumelo Sesoko, a highly talented African kid, has stunned social media with his astonishingly melodious voice.

Tumelo sings exactly as Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, the Australian songstress behind the sensational track Unstoppable.

Tumelo's voice has been compared to that of Sia as he sang Unstoppable. Photo credit: TikTok/@kaysleezy_.

Source: UGC

A beautiful video seen on TikTok by YEN.com.gh shows Tumelo performing Sia's Unstoppable and his voice has clearly stunned many people online.

Tumelo's talent has made him a TikTok sensation as many people have viewed his video, which has been liked up to 594k times.

Watch the video below:

Tik Tok users react

In the comment section of the video, users reacted by showering Tumelo with so much love and admiration, while many recommended that he should be helped to grow his talent and become a performer.

See some of the comments below:

@somizi said:

Adorable! Please take him for voice training. There's huge talent there just needs coaching. He's still shy which can be worked on...charisma 100%."

@Makaveli said:

"I just hope he doesn't get bullied for his mannerisms. He's approaching teenage phase and we all know how difficult that stage is."

@NellySocialSide commented:

"Effortlessly amazing. Breathtaking. Awesome. Unbelievable. He is everything. My heart!"

@sophakeyz said:

"Wow! Help him grow by posting more of his videos here and on other platforms."

@Tshepo Kenzo Matlala reacted:

"Full of confidence and indeed powerful. He is cadence is blissful as someone who knows what he’s truly singing about, protect him from being othered."

