Musician Tom D'Frick has "descended on" his fellow musicians Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikanii by telling them to stop bragging about their riches

According to the "Stay Wicked" hitmaker, the two Kumasi-based acts merely create noise, while the truly wealthy remain silent

Many have wondered if this feud is merely a publicity stunt to get more exposure or if there is more to it than meets the eye

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tom D'Frick has had a go at his fellow musicians, Y Pee and Oseikrom Sikanii, by telling them to stop bragging about their non-existent wealth. In an interview with pulse.com.gh, the rapper revealed that no young artiste in Ghana could be compared to him concerning ostentatious living. At the interview, he showed off his $58,000 diamond Cartier wristwatch.

Tom D'Frick flaunts his diamond-crusted watch and exotic cars. Photo credit: tom_dfrick

Source: Instagram

Tom D'Frick claimed he doesn't respond to diss records or rap beef because he only "kills" people who pursue him with his flamboyant lifestyle. Tom flared up when asked whether he could compete with Oseikrom Sikanii and Y Pee, who also bragged about being rich. He said:

Do you refer to the Kumasi boys? Oseikrom and Ypee? Lifestyle does not involve talking, for one thing. You must exhibit your work. How can they murder me with the lifestyle when the Range Rover they are driving isn't even close to the price of my watch?

Watch a snippet of the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

When asked if he had seen their luxurious homes and cars, Tom D'Frick replied:

Which cars? Which mansions? Some of the people who are raising noise even have houses in Accra that they claim to have rented. Yes, because Kumasi has a significantly poorer level of life than Accra's neighborhoods near East Legon, Trassaco, and other areas. As a result, the price of their homes is comparable to Accra rent.

Tom D'Frick added that he was not disparaging anyone because he had wealthy friends in Kumasi. He concluded that people like Medikal, Shatta Wale, and himself are the only performing artists who wear real diamonds.

Magnificent Mansions Of Underground Artistes In Ghana Like Okese 1 And Others Which Show They Are Doing Well

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about magnificent mansions of underground artistes. But unfortunately, being successful in the music business after spending a long time as an "underground" artist is one of the hardest things to do.

Due to their capacity to purchase luxurious homes, certain underground artists, such as Okese 1 and others, don't seem to have difficulty becoming successful in life. Their success story would inspire others to pursue the strategy of starting small but making a significant gain soon.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh