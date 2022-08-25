A lady, Chidera Stephen, living in the UK has gone online to share a video of how many things she got with Ghc705 in a supermarket

Chidera's shopping experience stirred mixed reactions as some said that the money could not get half of her shopped items in Africa

There were some people who stated that depending on where one stays in the country, Ghc705 will buy more things in Africa

A lady living abroad, Chidera Stephen, showed the provisions she was able to get for Ghc705 in a UK supermarket in a TikTok video.

Filming her shopping, the lady bought things like packs of chicken, drinks, fruits and other delicious groceries.

People said that some of the items she bought are very cheap. Photo source: TikTok/@chiderastephen

Less than Ghc47 for chicken

Many said that she got a good bargain for her money. Some were amazed a pack of apple sold for a cheap amount.

A pack of chicken wings was below Ghc47, going by the price tags. Depending on how much one's pounds exchanged for, what she spent could even be less than Ghc705.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Xage said:

"40 pounds is like 32000 naira now."

Queen Queen said:

"Food is not so expensive in the uk...I always tell pple that...back home in naija 20k won't last u a week food items."

Dunni said:

"Wow... Did you say 2 weeks. seriously I think its hight time I leave this country."

Oyin A_ said:

"That’s a lot, £1 chicken? You can’t see that in a Nigerian supermarket."

surrybala1 said:

"In Nigeria u can get more than that with 40 pounds."

She replied:

"Really? My friend in Lagos is saying the opposite."

ur mom said:

"Food is so cheap in the UK. this would be like 120 in canada."

Ofili______J said:

"Omo in Nigeria you won’t buy half of this those apples alone cost #400 for one how many is that Omo this country is mad."

UK market selling African items

