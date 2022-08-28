Ghanaian influencer, Hajia Bintu has recently sparked conversations online after teaching one of Nigeria's top musicians how to dance

Bintu was seen going through the routine of the TikTok challenge and asking Don Jazzy to follow suit

@dumsor10, a follower commented: "Nyansh nor be hand but edey open doors"

Ghanaian Tik Tok star and influencer Hajia Bintu, legally known as Naomi Asiamah, has stirred talk on social media after being captured in a video teaching top Nigerian musician Don Jazzy how to dance.

Bintu and Don Jazzy dancing Photo credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @ghhyper1 had the gorgeous influencer, going through the dance routine for a TikTok challenge and showing Don Jazzy how to go about it.

@ghhyper1 shared the post with the caption;

@bintu_hajia and @donjazzy on some challenge levels in Nigeria.

Ghanaians who saw the video took to the comments section to share various opinions. The video at the time of this publication has gathered over 8,600 likes with close to 100 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@trendy_vibes1 commented:

Your assets will take you places

@ohene_001 wrote:

Jazzy dey observe the waist.

@dumsor10 replied:

Nyansh nor be hand but edey open doors

From @backchapo:

In this life don’t get behind & see

Watch the full video linked below;

