Ghanaian TikTok star and social media influencer Hajia Bintu has bought a brand new car, a Jaguar

A video of Hajia Bintu's car has popped up showing her friends congratulating and praising her endowments

Hajia Bintu's new car has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have referenced her recent trip to Nigeria

Beautiful Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu is the latest car owner in town, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

The much-talked-about social media influencer has reportedly acquired a brand new car. The new car is a Jaguar.

A video of Hajia Bintu's new car has emerged online and it is making a lot of waves on social media.

In the video circulating on Instagram, the well-endowed young lady is seen walking towards the car which was parked a few steps away.

Some friends who were around the Bintu were heard hailing her and expressing their excitement for her achievement.

The video which was originally shared on Snapchat has been reposted on Instagram by @bongideas.

He sought to suggest that Hajia Bintu's car had something to do with her recent trip to Nigeria.

"Hajia Bintu’s sweat and toil in Nigeria gets her a Jaguar. Clearly, having a huge bum is worth more than degrees," his caption read.

Video of Hajia Bintu's Jaguar stirs reactions

The video of Hajia Bintu's car and the caption accompanying has stirred mixed reactions. While some agreed with the insinuations, others did not buy them.

boni8320 said:

"Prophet Bongo you prophesied about this days ago ."

paulemmaedeh said:

"This guy and his captions how is that possible under how many days she stayed in Nigeria?"

nharnahadjoatristy said:

"You can fix yours too, so that you can get the kind of game you want. I think that’s the easiest way than what you chose‼️‼️‼️."

joeway88 said:

"I don't trust these nigerian guys after seeing what one did to our beloved Moesha.. Bintu plz stay safe our there."

Hajia Bintu visits Nigeria, meets Don Jazzy and Mr Macaroni

Just as Bong Ideas indicated, the new Jaguar comes after Hajia Bintu's recent trip to Nigeria where she met Don Jazzy and Mr Macaroni.

In one of her videos, she was spotted in a video teaching top Don Jazzy how to dance in TikTok challenges.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the gorgeous influencer, going through the dance routine for a TikTok challenge and showing Don Jazzy how to go about it.

