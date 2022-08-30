Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Becca, has bagged another degree to the list of degrees she has acquired so far

She has bagged a Master’s degree in Brands and Communication from UPSA and achieved valedictorian status as well as a high GPA

Delivering her speech as valedictorian, she advised her colleagues that there is nothing they cannot do under the sun if they dare to try

Award-winning musician, Becca, born Rebecca Acheampong, has officially graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

The 'Yes I do' crooner acquired a Master’s degree in Brands and Communication from the institution. She recorded a GPA of 3.92, making her the overall best student.

According to the institution, Becca achieving the highest GPA earned her the title of overall best student as well as the valedictorian in the graduation class of 2022.

This heartwarming news comes after the 'Daa Ke Da' hitmaker deferred her music career to pursue her dreams in academia. Becca has been away from the music scene for almost three years.

Becca delivering a speech at UPSA 2022 graduation ceremony

An excerpt from her speech as valedictorian read,

“There is nothing you cannot do under the sun if you dare to try.”

Per her profile, Becca has over 15 years of experience in the music industry and has swept home over 70 awards, both locally and internationally.

At Croydon College in the United Kingdom, she studied Child Care Education and became a child care and education worker. She relocated to Ghana to pursue her musical ambition and was later on signed to Kiki Banson’s EKB Records.

She later attended the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where she studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honors.

Becca: Profile of the award-winning singer

