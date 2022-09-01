Gertrude Bluttey, a young and brilliant Ghanaian lady was schooling at Benki Media Institution when she sadly developed kidney disease

The 32-year-old had been admitted to the hospital and needed GH₵20k to undertake a redemptive surgical produce

YEN.com.gh is reliably informed that since March 2022, when Gertrude came out to ask social media users for help, nobody donated

Benevolent well-wishers are entreated to make their donations via the MOMO number 0242123996 with the account name Gertrude Bluttey

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An ambitious Ghanaian lady, Gertrude Bluttey, is in urgent need of public support as she developed kidney disease and requires GH₵20k to have a surgical procedure.

As readers would recall, YEN.com.gh published an article on Gertrude seeking donations from the public in March. Although the publication got attention on social media, it turns out, nobody helped Gertrude.

A post by Gertrude confirming YEN.com.gh reports to skeptics in March this year

Source: UGC

Gertrude Bluttey and her mother, Rich Bluttey, have come back to YEN.com.gh asking for help as the situation has become unbearable for the 32-year-old lady.

See a screenshot of a message from Gertrude's mother asking one of the editors at YEN.com.gh for the post to be republished below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Message from Gertrude Bluttey's mother

Source: UGC

Anyone in the capacity to help is entreated to make their donations via the MOMO number 0242123996 bearing the name Gertrude Bluttey or 1441002598471 at Ecobank.

The lady, who is only 32 years old, is a student at the Benki Media Institution at Beki Radio located inside Ashaiman Washington.

Gertrude Bluttey, a Ghanaian lady with kidney disease Photo credit: Gertrude Bluttey

Source: UGC

4th-year KNUST medical student who needed GHc1m successfully undergoes surgery

In another story, Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has successfully undergone an expensive surgery.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady needed to undergo an urgent procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

The cost of the surgery was 150,000 in Euros which is 1,067,154.35 in Cedis and Rita's family was unable to raise that among themselves, for which reason the request was made for all and sundry to lend their support.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh