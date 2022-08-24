Some fufu pounders in Ghana have recently lamented their poor salaries, which is making life difficult for them

In an interview, one revealed that his daily wage is Ghc15, which is nothing to write home about; hence pleads that it be increased to Ghc30 or Ghc40

Another young man also shared that he sometimes goes hours without food when there are many orders for fufu, but his salary is still small

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Two members of a Fufu Pounders Association in Ghana have recently opened up about how low their daily wages are.

Young man pounding fufu, Ghana cedis, 2 balls of fufu Photo credit: Richard Darko/Getty Images, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of TV3 Ghana had one association member lamenting his Ghc15 daily wage is not enough, and he hopes that it would be increased to Ghc30 or Ghc40. He revealed that he has been working for three years and his finances are nothing to write about.

Another interviewed member shared that he makes Ghc60 a day which to him is bad. Therefore, he pleaded that he receives a Ghc10 salary increase from his employer. He added that the job comes with many challenges, and they are constantly blamed when an accident occurs hence the risky nature of the job requires a salary increase.

The fufu pounder also revealed that sometimes, it is very difficult for them even to eat when there are many orders at the chop bar.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young men shared more about the jobs in the video linked below;

2 Ghanaians Abroad Spotted Pounding Fufu in Snow; Video goes Viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two young men who hail from Ghana but traveled overseas received massive traction on social media after footage of them pounding fufu surfaced online.

In the video, the young men had snow all around them but managed to gather enough strength in the extreme weather to prepare the meal that requires a lot of physical activity.

One of the gentlemen was heard in the video stating that the ingredients had become cold too quickly due to the atmospheric conditions but they were going to make sure the fufu is prepared nonetheless. Below were some of the reactions shared by social media users in the comment section of the video.

umadyhair said: Do you know what other nationalities have in their homes? It’s only Ghanafuo who forgets their culture when they travel

ealizaquartey indicated: I like that, I wish my backyard was open like this I would have been doing some p333 and even sitting down to make my banku in daasen

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh