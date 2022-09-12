Kalyjay, one of the most famous Ghanaian social media influencers, has been amazed by a photo of his lookalike

The lookalike, who is identified as Nana Nti Ofori-Debrah, graduated from KNUST with a first-class degree in Law

Some social media users have advised Kalyjay to investigate the issue as they might be blood brothers separated at birth

Nana Nti Ofori-Debrah, a recent graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is going viral on social media after his photos were shared online.

The gentleman turns out to be a striking lookalike of Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, a famous Ghanaian influencer better known as Kalyjay.

Nana Nti's photo heaped massive reactions on Twitter, with some social media users suggesting that Kalyjay goes to investigate the issue because that might be his blood brother.

Comments from Ghanaians online

@gyaigyimii indicated:

I figure me that. Me to wei dier y3nfa ny3 law . Nufuo no gyimii sorr

@Emmanue11053589 commented on the photo saying:

Killer did science in GSTS and killed i, came to Uni diverted to law and still killed ah DHP why ?

@robbieguyguy replying to @gyaigyimii said:

I really checked the name if it's Joshua

See the post below:

Nana Nti is a former student of Ghana Secondary Technical School and hopes to become a policy-maker and a legal luminary with great influence in forensics and Ghana's Oil & Gas Industry.

He obtained a first class in Law at KNUST with the help of motivation from his parents and his will to defy the odds.

