Angelina Thompson is a Ghanaian mother who works as a minibus conductor (trotro mate) to fend for her children

The mother of two from Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana has defied odds to thrive in the male-dominated transportation sector

Thompson has recounted how she took a chance to work as a minibus conductor despite the challenges

A Ghanaian female minibus conductor, Angelina Thompson, has opened up about how she took a chance to work in the male-dominated field to fend for herself and her children.

The mother of two and native of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana had to assume the role of breadwinner for her kids.

In an interview with The Hustler Ghana, Thompson disclosed that her husband had travelled in search of a job.

Photos of Angelina Thompson. Credit: The Hustler Ghana

The 32-year-old mother was into petty trading before venturing into the transport industry.

Thompson recalled that she took a chance when her family experienced extreme financial difficulties.

According to her, she approached a friend's husband who needed a bus conductor (trotro mate) and expressed her interest to work with him.

Thompson recounted that her friend convinced her husband to give her a chance, and she proved herself on the first day on the job.

Her first earning as a female bus conductor was GH¢50, she said.

Watch the full video below:

