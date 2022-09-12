Francis Assan, a Ghanaian young man, has recently narrated the situation he found himself after completing secondary

He successfully acquired 7As and a 'B' after writing WASSCE but could not afford to go to the University due to lack of money

The University of Professional Studies, Accra graduate picked up a job in a poultry farm as a farm hand

A driven Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to recount how he ended up getting his university education financed after bagging 7As and a B in WASSCE.

Francis in a poultry farm and at his graduation Photo credit: Francis Assan/LinkedIn

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Francis Assan had him revealing that he completed secondary school but had no one to help him proceed to a university. He, therefore, picked up a job in a poultry farm as a Farm hand to gather enough money for school.

"I completed my SHS education five years ago with 7As and a B in WASSCE. There was no help at that time so I started working as a Farm hand at a poultry farm in my hometown Banko."

Thankfully, he got a call a man one day asking him to send over his WASSCE results to him. Upon review, he was impressed with it and helped Francis land a scholarship to study at the university.

"All hope of continuing my education at that time were lost until one day I received a call to send my WASSCE results to a certain prominent man. He was very pleased and astonished by my results so he helped to get me a scholarship. This is in September 2018, a exactly 4 years ago."

The young man successfully completed the University of Professional Studies, Accra haven acquired a FCGPA of 3.55/4.00 in Accounting and Finance. He concluded by expressing his gratitude to God for making a way for him.

University of Ghana Law School Denies Young Ghanaian Man Admission After Bagging 7As in WASSCE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported the story of a Ghanaian young man by the name of Francis Assan was recently shared by his brother, Dickson Assan, on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Dickson Assan had him revealing that his brother Francis was rejected by the University of Ghana Law school for getting a 'B2' in social studies although he got 'A's in all other subjects.

"As to why University of Ghana refused my younger brother, Francis Assan admission to read law still baffles me to date. To them, the B2 in social studies is a blot."

According to Dickson, his brother had no choice but to apply to other schools, given his rejection by UG. Thankfully, he gained admission to the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he pursued a degree in Accounting and Finance.

