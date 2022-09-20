A Ghanaian woman has recently opened up about her age and the strength she has even as an elderly lady

Ama Asantewaa claimed in a TikTok video that she is currently 101 years old and is still able to go to the farm to fetch firewood

She also shared that in her youth age, her beauty was something many people could not get over, including the family of the man she was once married to

An elderly Ghanaian woman known as Ama Asantewaa, who claims to be 101 years has recently got many very mesmerized on social media after a video of herself surfaced online.

Ama Asantewaa narrating her story Photo credit: @oboydani/TikTok

Source: UGC

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @oboydani had Ama stating that she is the oldest in her town and even at her age, she is able to pick up firewood from the farm single-handedly.

Sharing more about her youthful days, Asantewaa recounted that she was very beautiful as a young girl, and there was a time when the family of the man she was married to could not have enough of her beauty. The elderly woman mentioned that she believes she is very blessed to still be in good health at her age.

Asantewaa shared more about herself in the video linked below;

100-year-old woman to be honoured for giving house to church to begin 1st service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite having lost all her children except one surviving son, a 100-year-old woman lives everyday in bliss and continues to remain grateful for the little things in her life.

Adjourni, currently lives at Adenta in Accra and shares a room with a granddaughter. Despite her fragility, she still climbs the huge Adenta bridge at Barrier all by herself to attend church service at the Apostolic Church, also in the same vicinity.

The Apostolic Church remains grateful to Adjourni because their first gathering started in her house. A close relative, Elsie, tells YEN.com.gh that Adjourni made her house available in the early days of the church for the first service to be held there.

