Harold Amenyah, a talented Ghanaian actor decided to bless it forward to mark his birthday

Together with a few friends, Harold visited the Abossey Okai Central Mosque to make the donations

Ghanaians have since been on Harold's Instagram handle blessing him for the kind gesture

Ghanaian actor, TV/Event Host and Entrepreneur, Harold Amenyah has made a heartwarming gesture as he marked his birthday this September.

Joined by a few friends, Harold made the donations to the Abossey Okai Central Mosque after which he gave a sneak peak of how it all happened to his 88.9k fans and followers on his Instagram handle.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified @haroldamenyah account, Harold's words were:

Harold Amenyah during charity event Photo credit: @haroldamenyah

On my birthday 22.09.22, a few friends joined me bless it forward at the Abossey okai Central Mosque. Sneak peak of how it went down

He was grateful to Cowbell, Yumvita, Miksi and Waake Supreme for their support in helping him make the donations successfully. In his own words:

Big shouts to @cowbellghana @yumvitaghana @miksighana @waakye_supreme_gh and all the individuals who supported this gesture. God bless y’all

Ghanaians praise Harold Amenya for his gesture

With their hearts warmed by Harold's kind gesture, the comment section of the Ghanaian actor's post was flooded with exciting views. Below were some of them:

buernokie mentioned:

Well done Bro. Happy belated birthday

darkskinboy8 indicated:

Big Blessings champ ✊

asterixexx_ng stated:

Yes oh. So nice. Happy birthday Harold

See his post below

Dumelo donates items to his hometown community clinic to mark birthday

In a similar report, another Ghanaian actor, John Setor Dumelo, celebrated his 37th birthday with special blessings and prayers from his colleagues and friends as well as from his pretty wife.

To mark his special day, he decided to celebrate it all the way in his hometown, Likpe Bala in the Volta Region of Ghana.

This time around, he decided to bless the people in his community instead of the usual acts of kindness he does in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh