Ghanaian entrepreneur and artiste manager Nana Kobo has revealed the source of his wealth, surprising many.

He debunked assumptions that his riches solely stemmed from his involvement in the music industry.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Kobo said that contrary to popular belief, his substantial income primarily originates from his long-standing engagement in the lottery business.

East Legon Executive Club member Nana Kobo said due to his lottery business, he pays huge amounts as tax to the government. Photo credit: @nanakobo88

Source: Instagram

During a candid interview with Zionfelix, Nana Kobo unveiled that for over 18 years, he has actively participated in the lottery business, leveraging his business acumen to navigate its complexities and yield significant returns.

Despite his prominent role in managing top-tier artists within the music industry, Nana Kobo emphasised that the consistent revenue generated from his lottery ventures has been instrumental in ensuring his financial stability and facilitating the funding of his diverse portfolio of businesses.

His adeptness in the lottery sector has enabled him to secure substantial returns over the years, allowing him to pursue various entrepreneurial endeavours beyond music.

Nana Kobo shed light on the breadth of his ventures, which extend to real estate investments and ownership of a soccer team, all of which he attributes to the success of his lottery business.

Nana Kobo said that through his lottery business, he contributes significantly to the country by paying taxes to the government, revealing that he produces an annual tax contribution of approximately a million cedis.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the interview shared by Zionfelix. Read them below.

Yaa Precious Akorfa said:

They have started ooo

Ishmael Esiawonam Agbo Korsi wrote:

Charley forgot the Grammar and focus on the strategy ✅

Ikeman Wise wrote:

Interesting stories in Ghana my father land

Humble Ratty Dhrew said:

You people should stop the lies and show us the way

King Awaga Gh wrote:

Something dey inside..money making is a spirit oooo...get the source right and U are good to go..

Boakye Hygienic said:

I Also Used To Mop The Roundabout And Carry 6 Inches Blocks On My Shoulders For Sale In Traffic Before I Started My Poultry Farm With One Feather

Source: YEN.com.gh