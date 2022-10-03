A Ghanaian man from Ningo called Wilson Gbli Nartey lived out his years in full after dying at 103

It has emerged that the man had 20 wives and more than 110 children but managed to fend for all

A native of his town says the man is responsible for several projects in the township including roads and factories

Mr. Wilson Gbli Nartey, a renowned Ghanaian man from Ningo in the Greater Accra Region has been laid to rest, three years after he took his last breath in September 2019.

The 103-year-old man is reported to have had 20 wives with some sources indicating that he gave birth to 111 children with 500+ grandchildren.

Amazingly, multiple sources have indicated that Mr. Wilson Gbli Nartey was able to take care of all his wives and children as he was well-to-do and highly responsible.

Legacies of Wilson Gbli Nartey

According to a native of Ningo called Nartey Jokshan, Mr Nartey is a former CEO of Modern Ghana Construction and Salt Factory, and his legacies live on till today.

"His life long stay in Ningo brought us electricity (he fed the town with electricity something from his own Pocket), roads from Old Ningo to Lekpongunor, and to TSOPOLI. He started the Ningo Senior High School," Nartey said.

In addition, the deceased is indicated to have built the Ningo Health Center, The Ningo Police Station, the Ningo Post office, the Ningo Workers Quarters, the Dangme West District Assembly Office which was later turned to the Great Ningo Traditional Council, and the Ningo Caustic Soda factory which he was unable to complete.

