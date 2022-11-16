A man has recently been surprised with the Mercedes Benz C300 because he stayed loyal to his friend

The gifter shared in a video that his best friend is the reason behind his success and that he has always been there for him

Social media users who saw the viral video hailed the young man for remembering his friend and celebrating him in a grand style

A young man has recently got many applauding him on social media after remembering how good his best friend has been to him over the years and honouring him with an expensive gift.

The appreciative young man shared in a video that his best friend played a major role in his career growth and was always there for him through thick or thin. The viral clip sighted on the Facebook page of De General Comedy showed the Mercedes Benz C300 the young man had purchased for his friend.

He drove the car to his friend's house, gave him a hug and surprised him with the car. The best friend was speechless upon seeing what the man had done for him.

Many internet users who saw the heartwarming clip praised the man for his act of kindness towards his friend. At the time of this publication, over 108,000 reactions, 9,500 comments and a whopping 1.2M views have been racked up.

Netizens react to the young man buying a Mercedes Benz C300 for his best friend

Collins Ogwu commented:

Appreciate those people will have been there for you. Nice oner bro

Ánsumana Rìsky Skypøn Nipsëy Jr. praised him:

Man you're good. May the Almighty gives you all u wishes for

Lawretta Obianujunwa wrote:

God bless you, not everyone remember who help them

From Katia Ogida:

it's all about loyalty, sincerity and trust…May your friendship continue to wax stronger!

Iwunor John Iykson said:

Such friends still exist? What we have these days are mostly betrayers, and behind killers...May God bless you and your best friend...

From Ogbidi Alberta:

A good frnd is a rear gift when you find one preserve it and appreciate it God bless you bro not everyone is lucky to have one ❤️

Dr Likee: Ras Nene Gifts His Friend of 20 Years Car To Appreciate Him In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee also known as Ras Nene, got many hailing him online after a video of his kind gesture to his friend surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of Zionfelix TV captured the comedian heading over a car to his friend Shifo and sharing how he had come through for him in the past.

According to Dr Likee, there was a time his car was left with a mechanic for repairs, and by the time he went back for it, he was told his friend, Shifo, had paid the cost of Ghc8,000. Ras Nene, therefore, mentioned that gifting Shifo a car is just a way of thanking him for all he does for her.

The grateful friend also took the chance to ask for God's blessings and protection upon Dr Likee for remembering and honouring him in such a huge way.

Source: YEN.com.gh