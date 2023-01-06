A young man has wowed many netizens with the story of his humble beginning and how he persevered to ensure that he makes meaning out of his life

In a post on Twitter, the young man shared pictures of when he was hustling in his home country

Netizens who saw the post commended him for not allowing his background to determine his fate

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young man has inspired many people with a grass-to-grace story after he threw back to his days as a cobbler in his home country.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, the young man @HQAwiyy shared two photos of his before and after.

In the first photo, he was captured working as a cobbler at a remote location in his country.

Man shares photos of how he started despite his humble beginning Photo credit @/HQawiyy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The second picture which had better camera quality and was taken abroad captured him wearing some nice clothes and standing in front of a plush car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He followed up with his post where he said he was born poor but wasn’t going to let his background determine his fate and destiny.

“You’re not your identity If there’s anything I’ve learned so far in life, it’s this: you decide what you want out of life and ruthlessly chase it till it’s yours was born POOR but I’ll max my potential before I die,” he wrote.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 17,000 likes and 1000 retweets.

Netizens heap praises on him

Netizens who reacted to the post commended him and encouraged him to keep up the hard work.

@ThePaulOla

Proud of you Paul! Your growth too has been beautiful to watch

@AtefaDaniel1

Never give up

@iamOba_Akin

Dreams do come true Just wow.....you're that hungry and you made your dream a reality You make it look like something out of the movie.

@Olatunji2808

This your growth is super massive and I like the fact that you're making reference

Ghanaian man in Norway Advises Youth to stay in Ghana Because life Abroad is Overrated

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of travelling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh