Albert Owusu Sarpong, a 20-year-old student has reportedly lost his life just 2 days after receiving the COVID-19 jab

According to Albert's roommate, Joshua Wonder, the 20-year-old developed complications after receiving the jab

Ghanaians have taken to social media to demand justice for Albert after learning of the unfortunate report

A student from the University of Ghana called Albert Owusu Sarpong has been reported to have lost his life two days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

As YEN.com.gh reported, it is indicated that the young man did not die on campus but the management of the school is yet to issue any statement on the rather troubling development.

Albert's family is also yet to come out with any information or updates regarding the report that is already amassing massive reactions on social media.

@Allergictojimie said:

U are calling people standing against the vaccine illiterate, if illiterate means researching into something diligently before allowing it into my body, rather than just believing everything I’m told like a zombie then I like my illiteracy. #JusticeForAlbert #ResistTyrannyNow

@SafoErnest1 mentioned:

Dis country a I always say it will never change because of the mindset..I'm not saying am happy becos he is dead..cos me personally I haven't taken the jab..so the fact that I haven't taken the jab doesn't mean the vaccines are bad..Is not by force is a choice. #JusticeForAlbert

@AbokobiC reacted:

Albert's mysterious death after taking the COVID vaccine must be investigated! #JusticeForAlbert

@EkowAndoh6 posted:

May his Soul rest in Perfect Peace!!! Now who will be held accountable. @SammyGyamfi2017, come and see, #JusticeForAlbert needs to trend. Ghanians are dying!!!

@GHOFFICIAL10 suggested:

Wake up People of Ghana....The death of this gentleman must be investigated before is too late....He passed on after taking the vaccine... #JusticeForAlbert

@yourChristfan commented:

No liability! No immunity! How is this vaccine even an option for us? See someone’s son is dead! And nobody is held liable for this??? #JusticeForAlbert

@vaqavu indicated:

In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends. This must be investigated. Well done Jashua #JusticeforAlbert

@affrencino opined:

Mr DG @Aboagye_DG_GHS I thought to let you know there's blood on your hands. This is one of the "side effects" of the vaccine & VX mandates. Sadly no drug or therapy can help with this one. Kindly investigate this and end the VX mandate

Vaccines to soon be made compulsory

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

In a report previously filed by YEN.com.gh, GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

Source: Yen