A dedicated teacher, Adekoya Raheem, has been awarded a monetary reward of GH₵538

Taking to Facebook, the young man appreciated his teacher and mother for how they have impacted his life

Many people congratulated Raheem as some argued that the money given to him should have been more to celebrate him

A young brilliant, Adekoya Raheem, has been celebrated online after he emerged as the best performing teacher at Education District IV in Lagos state.

Raheem who is a teacher from Sanya Senior Grammar School Ijeshatedo Surulere, Lagos, shared a photo of himself holding a celebratory cheque of GH₵538 presented to him by Action for Change and Empowerment, an organisation affiliated with the government.

Many people said that the money he was given is just too small. Photo source: Adekoya Raheem

Teacher dedicates award to mother

The young teacher, who was visibly happy in his photo, dedicated the award to his teachers and lovely mother.

Many took to his comment section to rejoice with him as some said the N20,000 is too small to honour a teacher.

See his post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Akande Mutiu said:

"Congratulations my dear brother."

Bello Hakeem said:

"Congratulations, may the sky be your stepping stone and never the end of your success. Sincerely speaking, you worth more than this because we are witness to what they give to the winners in the nonsense they call BBNAIJA, when will our so-called leaders wake up from their slumber, enough of eulogizing fornicators, if they give 5:000,000 each to the best teacher in each district, I don't believe it's too much..."

Abdulrahman Oluwatobi Abdulkarim said:

"This is too bad this token is small for his contribution."

Adio Kender said:

"God will lift you to better places that you'll forget this was even an award... 20k??? Allah.... This bad na in this times... That's wickedness... Teachers are less appreciated i swear."

