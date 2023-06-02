It is confirmed that Tyrone Marghuy has been included in the 2023 NSMQ team of Achimota School

The school is preparing to face Ebenezer SHS and Lashibi Community SHS in the regional qualifiers of the quiz competition

Social media users who reacted to the announcement have expressed diverse opinions on the news

Tyrone Marghuy, the young student who was once denied admission to Achimota School because of his dreadlocks is set to represent the school in the 2023 National Science Maths Quiz(NSMQ).

Photos shared by Achimota School on its Facebook page on June 1, 2023, showed the intelligent student and his colleague partaking in a trial quiz.

The post urged stakeholders of the school to support the team as it prepares adequately for the competition ahead.

"#AchimotaAt96 Last month, our @nsmqghana team participated in a Trial session as we prepare for the upcoming quiz season. We encourage all members of our community to reach out to the team and help equip them for a successful season." the post read.

Achimota School will face Ebenezer SHS and Lashibi Community SHS in the 2023 Regional qualifiers of the competition on July 1st.

Ghanaians react to the announcement by Achimota School

The announcement of Tyrone Marghuy's inclusion in Achimota School's quiz team has sparked reactions from many Ghanaians.

Many remember the intelligent student for how he was denied admission into the same school in 2021 because of his dreadlocks.

Dr-Yaw Opoku-Damoah reacted:

Eeeiiii. This guy prophesied that he will be there to represent them. Indeed, he has fulfilled his dream. Rasta! Hard guy.

Adjei Boakye revealed:

The chief cornerstone was once rejected. Wei! Why do this to ourselves

Shareeth Deen Haarun Yahaya indicated

Really! Upon all the vilification, he is about represent a school that once rejected him..

