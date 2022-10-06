An English Language educator has been named Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony

Madam Stella Gyimaah Larbi received a three-bedroom house worth GH¢300,000.00, a GETFund scholarship to study abroad, and other prizes

The first and second runners-up were clinched by educators from Buipe Girls' Model School and Sefwi Bekwai SDA JHS, respectively

Madam Stella Gyimaah Larbi, an English Language educator, has been adjudged Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony.

The 34-year-old teacher from Adenta Community Junior High School (JHS) in the Greater Accra Region was named the winner at the occasion in Tamale on Wednesday.

Gbcghanaonline reports that Larbi will receive a three-bedroom house worth GH¢300,000.00, an educational trip to Dubai, a promotion out of turn, and a GETFund scholarship to study abroad.

Bawumia presents prizes to Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher. Photo credit: Gbcghanaonline.com.

Other proud winners

Madam Larbi was followed by the first runner-up, Madam Fati from Buipe Girls’ Model School in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, who took home a double cabin pick-up vehicle and promotion out of turn.

David Harrison Mensah from Sefwi Bekwai SDA JHS in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District of the Western North Region emerged second runner-up and received a saloon car and promotion out of turn.

Four other teachers at the Kindergarten, Primary, JHS, and Senior High and Technical Schools (SHTS) levels were also awarded.

Dignitaries at the ceremony

The Ghana Teacher Prize was graced by Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who decorated and presented the award to Madam Larbi.

The National Best Teacher Award, renamed Ghana Teacher Prize was instituted in 1995.

